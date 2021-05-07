Editorial It’s time to open restaurants for dinner

Restaurant restrictions can already be relaxed, at least for food restaurants.

Entrepreneurs are amazed at the slow pace at which the government is opening restaurants. According to the government’s new instructions, for example, in the Helsinki metropolitan area, food restaurants should close at 7 pm, on-duty restaurants at 6 pm and drinking would stop at 5 pm.

The matter divides the government. The tight line merges with the SDP, the freer line is supported by the center and the Rkp. The liberators recall the Social Affairs and Health Committee’s position in April that restrictions should be relaxed as soon as possible. It is also a question of the right of those working in the restaurant sector to work and livelihood.

There have been reasons for restaurant restrictions, as they are one reason for the epidemic to recover. However, especially in the case of food restaurants, the continuation of such strict restrictions seems unreasonable, as they go to eat, not sing and seek human contact. Closing at 7pm practically means no dinner will be served.

