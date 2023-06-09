Editorial | It’s like we’re not there

The warm-up phase of the presidential race is now over.

Pthe whining and whining in the presidential race seems to be coming to an end. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) registered as a candidate. A support association has been established for Olli Rehn (Centre), the CEO of the Bank of Finland, to support a possible presidential election campaign. There are other names in the speculation, but these two have been strong in the polls.

The starting shot for campaigning will take place when Finland gets a new government.

The connection between the outcome of the government negotiations and the presidential race is above all “agenda”. Right now, politics can hardly accommodate themes other than the formation of a government and the bickering between possible government parties. Both the success and failure of the basic government negotiations would give an indication of what kind of political themes should be used in the presidential elections.

Jo now it can be concluded that the candidates have a bad taste for parties and party politics. The position of the president is reached from a pedestal, on which the candidates do not want to carve their own political home. It is clear, for example, that the political decline in the center is pushing Rehn to try to become a candidate for the general bourgeois forces. The evergreen Haavistokin distanced itself from the greens, used blue and white colors and became the candidate of the red-green liberals. The greens are as low in oxygen as the center.

Both Rehn’s and Haavisto’s chances are related to their own personal contributions, as well as the weakness of other possible candidates of their ideological blocs. Rehn’s chances will increase if the coalition cannot offer a credible candidate. Haavisto would be raised if Sdp and the Left Alliance could not find a leading name of their own.

Haavisto can also get support on the basis that many of his bloc’s supporters want to protest against the basic direction of the government – if the government is formed on the planned basis.

The people’s choice is the most political, even if the candidates distance themselves from party politics.

