Editorial It’s hard to be angry for China, which aspires to be a climate leader

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping surprised by saying that China will be made carbon neutral by 2060.

When for the rest of the world, it just became morally easier to group against China because of human rights violations and aggressive economic expansion, China announces it will save the planet. Then be angry about it.

The European Commission recently announced that Europe’s climate targets need to be tightened. According to the Commission, climate emissions should be 55% lower in 2030 than in 1990. The previous target was 40%. Europe must be climate neutral in 2050, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

