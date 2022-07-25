Editorial | Italy’s political crisis is a warning for all of Europe

Price populism rises and unity cracks. Populist politics takes advantage of the situation.

Italian as prime minister, Mario Draghi has been much more to Italy than the country’s political culture deserves.

Ten years ago, the President of the European Central Bank, Draghi, saved the eurosystem with just a speech – by assuring that the central bank will extinguish the euro crisis and that the central bank has enough strength to do so.

Draghi moved from the central bank to extinguish the political crisis in Italy. Dragh’s work was rewarding. Italy stabilized, the economy turned to growth and the political waves subsided. When debt servicing costs were removed from the balance, Italy earned more than it spent. As a condition of the recovery package tailored by Europe, Italy agreed to reforms that would change the economy and politics. Draghi’s role in this work was significant. When there was an uproar in Finland that a large part of the recovery package went to Italy, it was not noticed that the smoldering crisis in the euro area was once again extinguished by targeting. Money kept Italy’s populists quiet and the changes promoted by Draghi moving.

Italy suffered from the coronavirus pandemic, but the Draghi government did a good job in containing the pandemic.

Draghi kept Italy in line when sanctions against Russia were agreed upon and weapons began to be delivered to Ukraine. The extreme right in Italy has been pro-Russian, and judging by opinion polls, a surprisingly large proportion of Italians believe Russian propaganda about the war and its causes. Draghi kept this pressure in a bottle as well.

Draghi’s government became a kind of government of national unity – which in itself was quite an achievement in a politically, socially and economically fragmented Italy. Draghi gained strong popularity among Italians. The government he leads has sometimes been called too “technocratic” in the world. Those accustomed to Finnish consensus-oriented and solution-oriented politics would call it a normal government in terms of its style.

“ Russian lies are believed in Italy.

The Italian right managed to topple the Draghi government at the worst moment for both Italy and the Eurozone. The war in Ukraine awakened the Europeans to act against Russia. This initial feeling is already starting to fade. The primary concern is the inflation accelerated by the war. In Russia’s border neighbors like Finland, the feeling of the initial phase remains for longer, but in France and especially Italy, for example, the war in Ukraine disappears from the political agenda and populist politics is baked into energy prices.

Due is that in the debt market distrust towards Italy is growing. For an over-indebted country, this means that the interest rate on the new debt will rise. The interest rate difference in relation to Germany, for example, is growing. Although this mistrust reflected in interest rates is focused on Italy right now, the problem is widespread throughout the euro area. Italy is too big an economy to let it go into crisis.

The European Central Bank is prepared to act, but Draghi’s “whatever it takes” promise from ten years ago, which suppressed the crisis, may not be repeated. One of the reasons for this is that, judging by opinion polls, the new Italian government is made up of the extreme right and right-wing populists, whose economic and political skills, cooperation skills and program should not be expected much. The money market is under suspicion that, in a possible economic crisis, Italy, led by the extreme right, would not agree to implement the reforms that would be required of it in order to receive crisis aid.

Italian with its operation, the right wing perhaps tried to gain more say in the decisions of Dragh’s government. But now, due to the fall of the government, it found itself in a situation beyond its control, which could be disastrous for Italy.

The situation is serious for the European Union and the euro area also because politics in France also threatens to stall. In June’s parliamentary elections, the extreme right and left with their populist themes rose to a position where they can make it difficult for France to be politically and economically maneuverable.

