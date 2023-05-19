Editorial | It would take a miracle for Erdoğan to fall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has tried to strangle Turkish democracy. Still, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu managed to force the autocratic leader into a second round.

Turk’s division into two political camps deepened last Sunday’s election day, when Turks voted for both the parliament and the president.

The presidential election will not be decided until the second round at the end of May. The fact that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who led Turkey in a very authoritarian manner for 20 years, had to go to the second round for the first time, can be seen as a sign of the autocrat from the voters. Still, support for Erdoğan was wider than the opposition expected.

Erdoğan has a challenger, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint presidential candidate of the electoral alliance of six opposition parties. Kılıçdaroğlu promised that the victory would mean a return to parliamentarism. The promise is strong, but difficult to redeem.

Erdoğan now also has the advantage that his Justice and Development Party (AKP) got a majority in parliament with its electoral allies.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s loss and Erdoğan’s victory would mean saying goodbye to the foundations of Turkish democracy. Erdoğan would have in his hands the means brought by the constitution that he changed himself to further strengthen his hard grips, and even more so with the support of the majority of the parliament.

In the parliamentary elections, the opposition won as expected in many major cities, such as Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir. Kılıçdaroğlu’s supporters include many young people, and in the southeastern part of the country, the majority of Kurds came to support Kılıçdaroğlu.

Turkey’s conservative and religious hinterlands are supporting Erdoğan. In the first round, Erdoğan received 49.5 percent of the vote.

The third candidate, Sinan Oğan, gathered around five percent of support and now considers himself the kingmaker. However, it is doubtful whether Oğan’s voting recommendations will in any way affect those who voted for him in the first round.

Vthe final result corresponds at least approximately to the real opinions of the people, because there is no evidence of the actual falsification of the election results. It does not mean that the election was fair. The media is not free, social media is controlled by the government, and the opposition is being pressured. The judiciary is in Erdoğan’s hands.

Several key opposition politicians, such as Selahattin Demirtaş, leader of the left-wing HDP party, are in prison. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu has been charged, which knocked him out of the election. It speaks to the persistence or desperation of the Turkish opposition that the opposition is trying to challenge Erdoğan on such an uneven playing field.

Turkey’s earthquake devastation in February and the discussion about corruption in construction that took place as a result of the devastation clearly did not take much support from Erdoğan. When old speeches prove empty, Erdoğan makes new promises. In the worst earthquake areas, Erdoğan collected almost half of the votes. However, support from the AKP melted away.

OIt is clear that Kılıçdaroğlu has the support of the West. Erdoğan, on the other hand, has caused a crisis in Turkey’s relations with the European Union, NATO and the United States, but Turkey is a strategically important partner for all of them. The situation is really difficult for the West.

Kılıçdaroğlu wants to bring Turkey closer to the EU. The goal is EU membership, he said in his campaign. The goal causes a headache in Brussels. The continuation of membership negotiations with Turkey would be behind many twists and turns. However, the EU should have something to offer Kılıçdaroğlu if he unexpectedly wins the election and wants to open a channel for cooperation. It would be important to use the moment, for example, to ease the tense relations between Turkey and Cyprus and Turkey and Greece.

A victory for Erdoğan would mean that the difficulties with Turkey will continue. However, the most important thing for Sweden’s NATO membership is that the elections are behind us and Erdoğan no longer needs to use bullying Sweden to stir up patriotic feelings.

It hopefully means that Sweden will sit as NATO’s newest member at the summit in Vilnius at the beginning of July. There is little time after election day, but not too little for the Turkish Parliament to get organized and go through the processes required for ratification.

However, the situation is still almost unchanged, that the timing of Sweden’s NATO membership is above all decided by Erdoğan. This election is the last one he has to win. In Vilnius, Erdoğan wants to step into the limelight as a great hero with desirable contributions to the federation.

Turkey is under enormous pressure from the NATO countries, because Sweden must be made a member no later than in Vilnius. There are many reasons for that, not the least of which is NATO’s credibility.

Erdoğan will go into the second round as a clear favourite, as Kılıçdaroğlu will have a hard time getting his disillusioned supporters moving again. Erdoğan, on the other hand, is known as a ruthless campaigner who is ready to make impossible promises, intimidate his opponents and generally do whatever it takes to win.

Therefore, a change of power would require quite a miracle.

