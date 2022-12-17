Editorial | It is not easy to prevent Russia’s return to sports

The return of Russia and Belarus to international sports sounds dismaying, but it has many defenders.

Russian As the war of aggression in Ukraine continues, it has turned into a terror campaign targeting the civilian population, with no end in sight. Sanctions against Russia are being tightened, and President Vladimir Putin is looking increasingly lonely.

But he also has supporters. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to qualify Russia and Belarus for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The decision must be made soon, because in many sports the Olympic qualifiers start next year. This week, the United States Olympic Committee said it supports the return of the countries, albeit without the country symbols.

Russia and Belarus were shut out of most international sports after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia has already been banned from the Olympic Games before due to the state-run doping program revealed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. However, Russian athletes have been able to participate in the games without national symbols, which has made the ban a joke. If the Russians make it back to the Games, they will present it as their big win.

In the middle of a war, the thought seems terrifying, but unfortunately, its realization is very possible. The doping ban was able to be adjusted because there was a clearly identified fraud behind it. On the other hand, the political grounds – even a war of aggression – are more difficult because many countries fear that they might backfire on themselves. The people of the United States are reminded that the country has not been punished for its own wars in, for example, Iraq and Afghanistan. Olympic host France is unlikely to stand in the way of the Russians.

The IOC remembers the boycott cycle of the 1976, 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games, and does not want it to happen again. Last week, the UN General Assembly approved a declaration on the separation of sport from international conflicts. It was supported by Russia, Ukraine and Finland as well.

Sports should be a celebration of peace rising above politics. It will not succeed because countries like Russia and China use sports as a propaganda weapon for their authoritarian regimes and wipe their feet on the principles of the Olympic movement. Dictators have wrapped the sports movement in their own corruption.

The Finnish Olympic Committee, together with other Nordic countries, has announced its opposition to the return of Russians and Belarusians. We need to get so many countries on this front that the IOC will have to hear it and ultimately make a decision between the friends of Russia and Ukraine.

