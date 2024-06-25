Editorial | It is good to admire the restored Manta from a distance

Editorial|Havis Amanda returns to Kauppatori on Wednesday after a long restoration. A cover has already been acquired for the statue in case of the folk festival.

25.6. 19:00

Kthe salvaged and cleaned Havis Amanda, or Manta, returns to Kauppatori on Wednesday after more than a year of conservation. However, there will still be a construction site fence around the statue until August, as renovation work on the square continues.

After that, the city hopes that Manta would be admired from a distance, at most stroking the bronze sea lions spraying water on the edges of the pool. Manta’s tradition of laking does continue on holidays, but it is carried out with the city’s permission and rules.

However, experience has shown that mere wish is not enough to protect the statue. Manta has become a place of celebration, especially with Finland’s success in various prestigious competitions, and some of the revelers refuse to leave the statue alone and climb on top of it. That’s why the city plans to protect the statue with a structure made of strong weather-resistant plate and steel frame in the future, always during a possible public celebration. Otherwise, there is a risk that the statue, which was installed in 1908, will fall apart.

The return of the manta is accompanied by a somewhat awkward discussion about rules of conduct. A similar discussion had to be held earlier this month, when during a couple of festivals, people went to urinate in other people’s yards and porticos and in public parks in Taka-Töölö. The conversation is awkward because it shouldn’t happen between adults.

It is important that all Helsinki residents feel that Helsinki is their own. It’s great that people want to gather around Havis Amanda in moments of general joy. Urbanism, however, includes taking others into account. Knowing the city as your own does not mean that you can visit other people’s courtyards or that you can destroy the city’s cultural history by climbing on statues.

Manta is still a good place to gather to celebrate Finland’s success. On the ground.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.