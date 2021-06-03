Editorial International tax rules will finally be reformed

A global minimum rate is planned for corporate taxation.

Leading industrialized countries are expected to say at a meeting of finance ministers in the g7 that began in london on Thursday that the OECD, an organization of industrialized countries, should draw up a global minimum rate for corporate taxation.

The minimum tax rate has been the subject of decades. Work has been slow because always some big economy – usually the United States – has settled down. Tax reform took a sudden glimpse forward as the U.S. president changed. Joe Biden’s administration initially said it was aiming for a 21 percent stance. Later, the target has been lowered to 15.