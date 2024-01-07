Editorial | Intelligence laws must be evaluated with basic rights in mind

Finland is not China or Russia. Even amid the pressures brought by geopolitics and technological development, the rule of law must cherish domestic peace, data protection, privacy and non-discrimination.

7.1. 19:00

EAntti Pelttari, who took over as the general secretary of the Duskkunna from the protection police, said in his last and next job that the intelligence laws should be renewed. Pelttari wants Supo to have more information acquisition powers.

Finland has quite new intelligence legislation, with which the first experiences have only just been gained. However, the spirit of the times and the composition of the parliament are now such that, both in external and internal security, tough measures are advocated at the expense of basic rights.

Finns and Finns' confidential communications can already be the subject of intelligence without direct suspicion of a crime and without the targets ever finding out about it. Now Supo wants the opportunity to spy on homes too, for example with cameras or microphones. It's not just a technical matter: the sphere of personal privacy is not called domestic peace by chance.

The powers and limits of the intelligence laws are certainly justified to be reviewed and possibly also specified. One of the questions concerns the conditions under which intelligence methods can be used to target a bystander who is not directly involved in an act that seriously threatens national security.

Supo also wants to be able to hand over intelligence information to the police and other authorities to a greater extent than at present, if criminal activity is revealed in the intelligence activities. This consideration requires strict evaluation by the legislator.

Finland is neither China nor Russia. Even amid the pressures brought by the world situation and technological development, the rule of law must cherish domestic peace, data protection, privacy and non-discrimination. It means that the powers of intelligence are not extended except for necessary reasons and that the activities of the authorities are monitored sufficiently closely. It's about trust in the authorities and the rule of law. Strengthening this trust is strengthening national security.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.