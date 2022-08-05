Editorial | Instead, interest rates began to fall

Housing debtors can breathe a sigh of relief for a moment. Interest rates in Finland and the euro area fell rapidly. While it was predicted in the spring that interest rates might rise to 2–3 percent, from the beginning of the week the market estimated that interest rates would rise this year to about one percent.

In Finland, the most common reference interest rate for mortgages, i.e The 12-month Euribor is now hovering around one percent.

The phenomenon can also be seen in the prices of Finnish government bonds. Finland’s two-year debt the interest rate is again close to the zero limit. In the United States, the corresponding government debt paper has an interest rate of more than three percent.

The higher interest rate in the United States means that the country’s economy is doing better and the central bank sees that it can afford to raise interest rates. That’s why the stagnation of the rise in interest rates in the euro area is also bad news. The market estimates that economic growth in the euro area has slowed down so much that the economy cannot withstand a strong rise in interest rates. Adding to the concern is the fact that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has raised energy prices to crisis levels.

New threats are waiting around the corner. Suffering from corona lockdowns and the real estate crisis, the China-US trade war is feared to worsen US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan because of. In Europe, the new post-election Italy the government’s lack of credibility it is feared that the interest rate difference between Italy’s loans and Germany’s will increase to a large extent. It is feared that Italy’s possible rescue measures will be reflected in the European economy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised the key interest rate by 0.50 percent in July. The interest rate was raised for the last time in 2011. The ECB is expected to correct interest rates in the next meetings as well, but the increases are expected to remain moderate.

Central banks try to curb the rise in prices, i.e. inflation, by raising interest rates. Consumption grew rapidly after the pandemic, and there were disruptions in international supply chains at the same time. Goods and services became more expensive. The war in Ukraine raised the price of energy. The fears that have arisen in the last few days about economic growth freezing are now also pulling down the price of energy. By raising interest rates, the overheating of the economy is curbed. Inflation also slows down when the economic situation deteriorates.

Some of the economists forecast, that the decline in economic growth and the curbing of inflation will not appear as a short V-style dip in the gross national product curves this time. They believe that an L-type period of years of slow growth is ahead.

Former Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Olivier Blanchard evaluate, that in developed economies interest rates must be kept low for a long time due to demographic changes. As life expectancy increases, the workforce spends a longer part of their lives in retirement, which means that consumption decreases and saving increases. The phenomenon is accentuated due to the decline in the birth rate, Blanchard reminds.

But even the best analyzes are just educated guesses. The development of technology can surprise you. Companies can survive the recent storms better than expected. And even the euro area inflation seems to have risen in July To 8.9 percent from a year ago after energy and food prices rose, so too economic growth in the euro area exceeded expectations of economists. in Finland inflation rose to 7.8 percent in June.

Even in the stock market, many believe that the worst decline in stocks is already over. The US S&P 500 index, which shows the direction of the stock market, did the best monthly increase then November 2020, and 75 percent of the S&P 500 companies exceeded their earnings period forecasts. For example, the technology giants Apple and Amazon made good results. in Helsinki OMX general index rose by more than four percent in July.

To the population base based estimates should be approached with reservations. The forecasts do not take into account the fact that fit pensioners can continue to work or bring help and added value in different ways in society. Their spending habits may also change. The generations that will retire in the future may leave their funds in savings less than is believed.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.