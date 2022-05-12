Editorial Inflation was already stuck in the doorway

Even if the European Central Bank were right that the inflation spike, especially in energy prices, would be cut short, inflation would seem to last long enough for the labor market to react.

European and U.S. economies have been marching out of step in recent months. The end result is that monetary policy is also at a different pace and the value of the euro against the dollar is alive.

Inflation is accelerating on both sides of the Atlantic. US prices rose in March, 8.5 per cent year-on-year. On Wednesday published the April reading – 8.3 per cent – would suggest that the rate of rise will be very strong.

However, inflation is far too high and widespread, forcing the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy quickly and sharply. The US gross domestic product shrank at the beginning of the year compared to a year ago. If the direction of GDP is still the same and big increases in the policy rate come on, there may be a time of stagflation ahead: a recession in high inflation.

The eurozone is not 7.4 percent in March inflation far behind the United States. At least to this day, the general interpretation has been that in the United States, however, developments are more dangerous: inflation has already shifted from commodities through food to wages. That is, the inflationary cycle has begun.

Europe has so far followed developments and the European Central Bank (ECB) has avoided tough sticks. Inflation has been interpreted as still nesting in the tangled production chains and the rise in energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

Now this interpretation is beginning to become obsolete: in Europe, too, rising prices are rising into wages and spreading. Even if the ECB were right that the price spike, especially in energy prices, would break short, inflation would seem to persist for as long as the labor market reacts.

In Finland has been debating wage developments this spring. The demands of health care workers in particular have led to a question about whether Finland’s public finances can afford such large wage increases and whether they will accelerate inflation.

The situation in Finland does not differ much from that in other European countries. Be that as it may, for life has become more and more expensive everywhere, and there is no change in direction. On top of all that, many companies are making good results during times of high inflation.

The rise in prices and the financial performance of companies are now shifting to wage demands. In France, Sweden and the Netherlands, for example, clear wage increases are being sought. In the Netherlands, inflation is stayed around 10% in March and April. Inflation in Estonia was 19 per cent in April.

German alliance IG Metall demands 8.2 percent increases. It would only slightly exceed in Germany in April measured 7.4 percent inflation, so in the negotiations, workers hardly just compromised on their demands. In Germany, wages have lagged behind the rate of inflation for some time and there are record job vacancies – as in Finland. The labor shortage also promotes the issue of employees in wage negotiations.

The rise in prices will be passed on in many ashore also to benefits – either automatically through indices or because political pressure drives governments to make increases. It would be politically unsustainable to allow workers ’earnings to escape and leave those living on social benefits at the mercy of inflation.

The European Central Bank will hardly have any choice but to raise the key interest rate in the coming months. This is likely to happen in July. The ECB may have noted that the US Federal Reserve was slightly delayed in its change of direction. On the one hand, the ECB may have time to see, and monitor future interest rate hikes, whether the Fed’s strong change in monetary policy is leading the United States towards stagflation.

However, it is clear that household and government debt service costs are rising and risk premiums are becoming more apparent. The debt has to be paid again – and the unreliable debtor has to pay a lot.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.