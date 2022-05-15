Editorial Inflation moves targets – one closer, one farther away

If the government wants to increase the share of research funding in GDP in line with the set goal, the pot must grow at a faster pace than before due to inflation.

Finland the government has focused its employment contract on raising the employment rate sometime in the future. Quick ways to get used to being politically painful.

According to the government, one of the long-term measures is to increase public investment in Finnish research, development and innovation (R&D). Better skills bring better productivity, the government calculates.

The government wants to direct an amount equivalent to four percent of GDP in 2030 for this purpose. About three percent are currently moving.

Economists have calculated that if Finland wants to reach the 4% level, the R&D investment pot should increase by about 600 million euros every year. The public sector accounted for one-third of the increase, the private side for two-thirds.

Rapid inflation has many surprising consequences. Inflation, for example, fattens nominal GDP. At the same time, the goals tied to this pot are moving.

Nice is, of course, the fact that the government debt ratio is not growing at the same pace as indebtedness. At the same time, the paint of tki stakes unfortunately moves and moves above the fabric. That pot of 600 million is no longer enough if the equivalent of 4% is targeted.

Pasi Sorjonen, Akava’s chief economist, calculates that even with cautious inflation assumptions, an increase of about 660 million would be needed each year to reach the target. The share of the public sector could increase from 200 million to 220 million.

The level of expertise does not increase with the inflation rate. That is, if the government is right that the sustainability of public finances needs productivity growth and that it again requires skills growth, R&D investment should increase at a brisk pace and with inflation in order to reach the target.

