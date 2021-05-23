Editorial Inflation does not scare inflation guards

The year 2021 has also highlighted the other factors that are accelerating inflation

Economists have been pondering for years why one of the basic tenets of economic theory is not true: why inflation is not accelerating, even though central banks are pushing money into the market through doors and windows and trying to get inflation up and running.

Many answers were found, but they were given in a somewhat uncertain voice. Now, at least in theory, the number of factors accelerating inflation is only increasing, but central banks claim that inflationary pressures are under control. If theory does not become practice, the miracle of inflation will only get bigger.

The year 2021 has highlighted the last drivers of inflation. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, monetary policy was very light everywhere. Money has been pushing the real economy since the financial crisis, more than a decade ago.

This year, thousands of billions of euros and dollars have been loaded into post-coronary pandemic recovery packages. The basic doctrine of economic policy has also changed: debt is taken over by grief and is also used for targets that increase price pressures. There are no plans to tighten economic policy tensions that could slow inflation. The pandemic has disrupted production and supply chains. Stocks of copper, steel, coffee, soybeans and packaging board are low.

For example, we have a crying shortage of microchips needed for information technology – at a time when the world is moving to 5g reality and telecommuting is increasing the demand for information technology. There is also a shortage of raw materials needed for a green transition to climate protection. There is a shortage of lithium and cobalt just as the demand for electric cars is growing.

Tom Linebarger, CEO of Cummins, a manufacturer of machines and machine parts closely to Bloomberg news agency: “We’re missing everything.” Marc Bitzer, CEO of Whirlpool, a manufacturer of consumer products, described supply chains as confusing, and the problem is not instantaneous quality.

Large amounts of money have accumulated in consumer accounts, and both economic policy and monetary policy are actively seeking to transfer them quickly to consumption. During the pandemic, consumer confidence has been strong and employment rates quite good throughout the Western world. In Finland, the large amount of money is reflected, among other things, in the fact that housing prices in growth centers have risen rapidly.

As the black cloud of the coronavirus pandemic recedes as vaccination programs progress, the world opens up in times of scarcity. At least to this day, the deficit has been linked to inflation. The link has been seen as very strong if the shortage is widespread during a period of strong purchasing power and good employment. That is, when times are as they are now.

In the United States, annual inflation is around 4%. Europe is coming. Still, a large proportion of researchers and central banks say there is no cause for concern: everything is temporary.

Central banks interpretation must be understood as communication – and by communication, central banks want to control the world. The US Federal Reserve is already implementing its strategy of keeping inflation around 2% in the medium to long term. There is therefore no need to worry about temporary overruns. The European Central Bank is likely to follow the same line in practice, although in theory such a strategy has not yet been adopted by the bank.

For central banks, accelerating inflation above the 2% target is better than the current situation, where inflation is at zero. It is therefore a better message not to worry, as suspicions of a rapid acceleration in inflation could lead to an increase in inflation expectations, which in turn would lead to disruptions in the money markets. And curbing inflation, according to central banks, is much easier than accelerating it.

