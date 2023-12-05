Editorial | Independent Finland need not be afraid – the reason is number 83

The spirit of the Winter War was born from the fact that Finns considered Finland a country worth defending. The will to defend is still the most important guarantee of safety.
Helsingin sanomat newspaper
SUomi is a country that became independent twice. The government declared the country independent on December 6, 1917, but Finland actually redeemed its independence in the Winter War by repelling the Soviet invasion attempt. Now Ukraine has to redeem its own independence with blood in the same way.
