Editorial Incubators and research institutes raise their profile by washing doctors, docents and professors

Ministers and other politicians are happy to base their decisions on “research-based information”. This is especially the case when researched information suitable for the world of thought of the party they represent happens to be found.

It is not always found, but at least there is no shortage of the authors of the study or its locations. In addition to Finland’s nearly 40 universities, a number of research institutes and think tanks are used to provide openings and ideas to support decision-making. Research institutes are also often close to their funders, but their researchers are mostly doctoral.

Calling itself a “multidisciplinary non-profit research institute”, e2 Research recently hired Docent Mari K. Niemi as its research director, who will take up the position at the beginning of the year. Niemi, who was chosen as the scientist of 2015, has worked as the director of Innolab at the University of Vaasa.

In think tanks, the background of the staff is more varied, but now they too are raising their profile by hiring researchers who are qualified or otherwise deserving for the position of university professor.

The Social Democratic Kalevi Sorsa Foundation says that it operates “at the crossroads of academic research and practical social policy”. Pauli Rautiainen, a constitutional expert, Doctor of Public Administration and Docent of Welfare and Constitutional Law, will start as the Foundation’s new Executive Director at the beginning of the year. Most recently, he has been an assistant professor at the University of Tampere. According to the foundation’s press release, Rautiainen intends to promote “policy-relevant” research.

It is therefore increasingly difficult for an outsider to distinguish the actual university research from a more purposeful study. The state also reformed research funding a few years ago so that part of it is directed to research that the Government considers important, ie “socially relevant”, the results of which support decision-making.

