Editorial | Increasing the family size requires money

The birth rate is falling and the nation is graying. Finns want a bold family policy, but there are some disagreements about the means.

Sthe end of the aging process is starting in Uomi. The baby boomers will reach old age in the next ten years, so the country would desperately need more new taxpayers.

The collapse of the birth rate unfortunately coincided with the retirement of the baby boomers. Babies, especially first-borns, have been born less and less since 2010, and the change will start to be reflected in the workforce after a few years.

Lively immigration is partially correcting the situation at the moment, but even then, sufficient quality integration requires resources. It would be in Finland’s interest to increase the birth rate. The state should use all the means available to it.

There are plenty of ways in family policy. There is parental allowance, child allowance, home care support, municipal supplement for home care support and free early childhood education. The selection is wide and the benefits are at a fairly good level, but it does not seem to affect the birth rate.

In the recent Väestöliiton, published this week in the family barometer Finns agree that having children and families with children must be supported. On the other hand, there is not so much consensus about the means.

For example, support for home care and long care leave received support from the majority of respondents, but not so much from the most highly educated. Not surprisingly, forms of support are supported most by those who use them most.

The survey was carried out more than a year ago, so it evaluated the family policy implemented by the previous government. Two out of three respondents considered it successful, although corrections were also hoped for.

Tuet strengthened significantly during the last government term. Early childhood education fees were calculated so that less than half of Finns pay for a daycare place. The family leave reform was launched, and it extended the earnings-related time in a situation where both parents use their leave. A surprising, additional child bonus was also given last December.

Benefits haven’t had an effect on the birth rate, at least not yet. Fewer babies have been born this year than last year. Having children is a big deal, influenced by many personal and cultural factors. It is difficult to turn the fertility of politicians’ decisions into an increase, but they can have an impact on the well-being of families with children.

In the answers of the family barometer, the lack of money of families with children was repeated, which has worsened since a year ago due to inflation. Internationally, Finnish family poverty with children is of course at a low level.

When considering the first child, money may not mean much. Signs of a change have been noticed, where the idea of ​​a child just doesn’t fit into the lifestyle anymore. Development feeds on itself: you don’t get a child when others in your immediate circle don’t either.

Money can be more important when a family thinks about increasing the number of children. Money is needed, for example, for extra rooms, a bigger car, more expensive vacation trips and hobby fees that are getting more expensive all the time. Even for a middle-income person, the burden can be too heavy.

VIn the äestöliitto’s research, voices also came to the fore, according to which Finland’s family policy is based too much on passivating subsidies. Instead, they want tax breaks so that families are more oriented towards working. The current government has promised to introduce a new child tax deduction. Some respondents supported family taxation according to the German model.

In Finland, there has been a desire to move towards a more even distribution of family leave between spouses. Despite that, Finnish fathers still remain the most basic family leave holders in the Nordic countries.

In the family barometer, men were asked what would make them enjoy family leave. Increasing parental allowance to 90 percent of earned income received the most support among the methods presented. In Denmark and Norway, the compensation level is up to one hundred percent up to a certain earnings limit. We have kept the level at around 70 percent, so there is room for an increase in support.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the journal principle line.