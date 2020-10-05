For months now, scientists, doctors and other immunologists have been alerting. There will most likely be a second wave. We remember the sermons of the ministers about the lack of responsibility of these young people who did not consistently respect the instructions for protection. Now that second wave is here. In Paris as in Marseille, bars and gymnasiums are closed, and students are sent home. For two weeks, we are told, but all of us fear the extension of this period of semi-confinement.