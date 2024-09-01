Editorial | In Ukraine, the time for pep talks is now over

Editorial|Russia is advancing at a steady pace in Donbas. Ukraine still has a chance to stabilize the situation, but it requires action from both the Ukrainian leadership and the West.

VIn recent days, there has been even more gloomy news than usual from Ukraine.

Russia has only intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities, and last week saw one of the most extensive bombing campaigns, at least up to that point. With the strikes, Russia’s goal is not only to terrorize the civilian population, but also to destroy as much of Ukraine’s remaining energy infrastructure as possible.

This systematic work of destruction by Russia has already turned the thoughts of many in Ukraine to the coming winter. The regulation of electricity and other energy is ahead, which means darkness and coldness in homes and workplaces as autumn progresses. This is how Russia tries to influence the Ukrainians’ mood and will to defend themselves.

At the same time, Russia has continued its advance in eastern Ukraine in the Donbas, even accelerating its pace. The Russian troops have tried to advance especially to Pokrovsk, which as a central crossroads city is also important for Ukraine in terms of troop maintenance. If it falls into the hands of Russia, it would make it difficult for Ukraine to defend itself in a wide area.

Pokrovsk is only twenty kilometers from the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. After capturing Pokrovsky, it would be easier for Russia to target Dnipro, the fourth largest city in Ukraine.

Russia’s advance in Donbas has diluted the joy in Ukraine that was caused by the advance of its own troops on the Russian side in the Kursk region in August. With its attack, Ukraine showed that the spread of the war to Russia was not such a “red line” as some in the West had imagined, but the other benefits of the attack are still unclear. A critical discussion has started in Ukraine about how much Ukraine’s operation in Kursk has facilitated Russia’s attack in Donbas.

Tso the situation is serious. Although Russian propaganda shows that Russia is only trying to “liberate” Crimea, the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which were forcibly annexed to Russia, there are no guarantees that Russia will stop at their borders. It can rightly be considered unlikely.

However, the situation is not hopeless. Ukraine does have ways to stabilize the situation in Donbas, although it also requires unpopular decisions from the leadership. Major Western countries also have the opportunity to finally allow Ukraine to attack Russian forces in Russia with powerful weapons, and the West could also supply Ukraine with enough such weapons.

“ Many people’s thoughts have turned to the coming winter.

Decisions should have been made a long time ago, but now the last days to act are approaching. Ukraine doesn’t need any more pep talk, but effective solutions from those in decision-making positions. It is also necessary to stop belittling Russia’s military power, because it has already given western politicians far too much room not to act. They have been able to explain that the fall of Russia is only a matter of time, and at the same time the sanctions have been allowed to flow so that the Russian arms industry has not been in real trouble.

Uthere is a critical discussion in the country about the actions of the country’s leadership. It may sound bad, but criticizing one’s own leaders is one important right that Ukrainians defend in the war. In Russia, you can’t criticize the country’s decision-makers.

This freedom is also an important source of strength. It has already helped me survive two dark and cold winters. It will also help many Ukrainians in the coming heavy winter.

However, the times are so serious that not only the Ukrainian leadership but also the West must look in the mirror, correct their mistakes and help Ukraine seriously. There’s still time.

