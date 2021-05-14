Editorial In Turku, for the first time, the mayor will also be elected in municipal elections

The Coalition Party’s dominant position in Turku has been strong for a long time, and if it folds in the municipal elections, the turnaround will be historic.

20:15

Turku residents elect the first mayor of their city in municipal elections. As in Helsinki, in Turku there is a lot of competition for the seat of the largest party and thus for the mayor between the Coalition Party and the Greens.

The Coalition Party’s dominance in Turku has long been strong, and the Coalition’s mayoral candidate Minna Arve was elected mayor four years ago with the support of the Greens. Elina Rantanen, the candidate for mayor of the Greens, has chaired the Turku City Council. For basic Finns, big cities like Helsinki and Turku are difficult. Still, the growing support of basic Finns is eating the Coalition Party’s sound pot. A situation in which the support of the Greens remains more or less unchanged but the support of the Coalition Party shrinks could even elevate the Greens past the Coalition Party. The election victory in Turku would be historic.