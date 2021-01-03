Editorial In the labor market, the pressure towards local agreements is growing, but the forest industry is not very successful

Promoting local agreement through legislative change is extremely difficult politically, although it would be important to allow it for unorganized companies as well.

In the labor market A major fundamental and even historical upheaval took place in the autumn, when the Finnish Forest Industries Association announced that it was withdrawing from national collective agreements, which are currently being concluded at federal level.

The forest industry stated that companies in the sector can now agree with their staff on salaries, shifts and any working conditions that are not restricted by law. The announcement was expected, but the timing also surprised the experts. Forest giants have long sought company-level and even product-group-level working conditions to succeed in the global market.