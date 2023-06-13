Editorial | In the housing market, the mistakes of the zero-interest period are being corrected

Urbanization will overcome interest rate worries before long.

Athe sunto market is torn in two directions by two forces. One is lasting, the other is transitory.

The recessionary phase of the growth of growth centers passed when the coronavirus pandemic receded. The tide turned and people are moving to big cities again. Urbanization continues, and nothing can stop it.

Another force is the interest rate. Home buyers were frightened by the rise in interest rates, which has frozen the demand for apartments. Urbanization will overcome the latter force, but for a while the housing market will reap the harvest of the zero interest era’s stupidity and poor financial knowledge.

The situation will improve in the growth centers in the autumn, when the rate of increase in interest rates subsides, the new interest level gets used to, energy inflation fades and the dreaded economic recession does not occur. Elsewhere, the situation may never improve. In the countryside, apartments have already turned into real collateral, the value of which will not increase. The value even decreases. The change is mentally big and tearing dividing lines. In Finland, the housing stock is a national asset: according to tradition, nothing is as secure an investment as a house.

The worst stupidity of the zero interest rate era were housing association loans. Of course, they were available before, but ten years ago their share of sales prices grew enormously. New apartment buildings were available at a ridiculous price because of housing association loans, but the joke hit the buyer’s ankle when the grace period for repayment of association loans ended at the same time as interest rates rose. The rewards jumped much bigger.

“ Construction companies have even tried to hide the problem.

The investment plans of many small investors went awry. The plan was to buy an apartment, rent it for a couple of years, collect the rental income, deduct the repayments of the company loan in taxes and sell it at a profit. During the zero interest rate era, when you got money, apartments were few “certainly” productive investments and interest rates were “known” to stay at zero.

The plan failed those who thought so. The sale didn’t go through because of the freezing of the housing market, and the costs suddenly rose. The rental market also has a lot of competing offers.

Sthere are large apartment building areas in Uomi that were completed two or three years ago, where many have probably tried this deceptive plan. The special feature of housing association loans is that if someone fails to pay them, the bill is passed on to the other shareholders. Their finances will also run into problems if there are many of these people who are disappointed in their plans in the same housing association.

In terms of the emergence of a systemic – widespread – risk, it is essential whether those who get into trouble know that there are many fellow-fatalities. If they know, sales may panic. A lot of things for sale accumulate on the market at the same time, and sellers are in a hurry. The situation can turn into a systemic risk, at least in some areas.

The market price may dive below the corporate bond. In that case, the seller basically pays the buyer so that he will take over the corporate loan.

Construction companies have tried to beautify the situation and even hide the problem. The sale of new apartments is sluggish, and the inventory for sale is growing. Buyers are offered a variety of side benefits, for example electric cars and free time in the “and that’s not all” style.

Ait is difficult to intervene in the price development of houses during urbanization other than by building many more new apartments. In this project, the huge housing association loans with repayment exemptions played the same role as a throw-in as a cheap packet of coffee at the supermarket: they increase the speed of the cycle.

About housing association loans, you can say in the English way: “seemed like a good idea at the time“. It seemed like a really good idea for a while. The consumer’s financial acumen may have failed, but it seems to have failed in professionally managed construction companies as well.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.