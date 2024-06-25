Editorial | In the EU, the allocation of key positions was accelerated

Editorial|Ursula von der Leyen, who continues as president of the EU Commission, has laid the groundwork for the new Commission to start its work quickly.

BThe summit meeting of EU leaders starting on Thursday in Russel is on the brink of big things. The European elections have taken place and a rite of passage is underway, where the groups of the new EU Parliament are looking for their power relations and the EU Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen is preparing to hand over its tasks to the next commission – which von der Leyen will lead.

On Tuesday, several European media reported that the negotiators of the political groups of the European Parliament reached an agreement on the distribution of key positions and thus the support of the majority of the parliament for von der Leyen’s choice to head the Commission. According to this information, the post of EU High Representative is going to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and the former Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, is set to lead the European Council.

The appointment package was completed exceptionally quickly. The security political situation and the upcoming US presidential elections do not allow the EU to have time to get bogged down in its own disputes.

On Thursday and Friday, a large part of the attention of the leaders of the EU countries will be – along with the handling of the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East – the priorities of the upcoming EU legislative period for the years 2024–2029.

Von der Leyen has laid the groundwork for the forced transition. The Commission has ordered three reports as a basis for the upcoming EU season.

The report by Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy and director of the Jacques Delors Institute, deals with the future of the European Single Market. Former Prime Minister of Italy and former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi gives his assessment of the development of competitiveness. President Sauli Niinistö’s report deals with Europe’s crisis preparedness.

The reports are connected to each other, because the EU’s strong economy and competitiveness are part of the security policy of the great power struggle.

Lthat he compiled his internal market report in a fairly balanced way. The wishes of the member countries have been heard, and the report is already public. There is a lot of concrete information that can be used to improve Europe’s weak competitiveness. Letta considers the lack of integration of the financial sector, the energy sector and the telecommunications sector to be the reasons for the weakness. The internal market should also be deepened in the defense and space industries, healthcare and the transport sector.

“ The relationship between the market and political guidance is changing.

Draghi’s competitiveness report has already been previewed. There are different ways to speed up innovation on the list of measures, because compared to the United States, the European Union is stuck in the old world.

In the coming EU period, the relationship between the market and political guidance will inevitably change. Europe’s old and very energy-intensive industry faces existential crises if the green transition and digitalization are not successful. In order to survive the transition, a new kind of research, development and innovation funding is needed, especially for disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence. The strengthening of the European defense industry will certainly receive attention from the new commission.

Niinistö’s report is still being worked on.

Ethe central challenges of the European Union in the next few years are the acceleration of a fair, green and digital transition, the enlargement of the EU and the strengthening of the EU’s security. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government has outlined exactly the same themes as Finland’s main priorities.

Finland is committed to supporting and rebuilding Ukraine. In order to support Ukraine and strengthen the defense industry, the government is open to various financing solutions, although in principle it opposes the new collective debt of the EU.

Finland is also positioning itself as an obstacle to increasing the EU’s financial framework. It can make it difficult to realize the wishes that appear in Finland’s main priorities as well.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.