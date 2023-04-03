Editorial | In the elections, Finland looked to the right

Finland turned towards the right in the elections, but forming a government will not be easy.

Ethe local elections turned out to be such a thriller as was previously believed. The voice columns of the Coalition, Basic Finns and Sdp rose alternately during the election night. In the end, all three increased their support, but the biggest winners were the big right-wing opposition parties.

Despite the intense campaign, the voter turnout was slightly lower than the last election. 71.9 percent of those entitled to vote cast their votes. It was a little disappointing, because early voting was record-breaking: more than 40 percent of those entitled to vote had cast their votes beforehand.

The opposition is usually a good place to go to the elections, even now. Finland turned clearly to the right in the elections. The opposition’s large right-wing parties, the Kokoumus and the Basic Finns, both significantly increased their popularity. Among the bourgeois parties, the only one to lose parliamentary seats was the centre, whose supporters clearly did not appreciate the party’s participation in the red-green government coalition. The big hopes of Liike Nyt from the minor parties were not fulfilled, so chairman Harry Harkimo will have to continue his solo sailing in the parliament for another four years.

The coalition that ran a strong campaign almost managed to keep its first place, but Perussuomalaiset once again showed its skills in political timing. The new chairman Riikka Purra claimed his place as Jussi Halla-aho’s successor.

Othe success of the opposition parties was not a surprise, the strong performance of the main government party Sdp was, on the other hand. The prime minister’s party very rarely increases its support, but the Sdp now exceeded the 17.7 percent result of the previous election by a couple of percentage points. The good success is undoubtedly largely due to the enormous popularity of Prime Minister Sanna Marini. The world-famous “dancing prime minister” was also suitable for Finnish voters.

However, Sdp acquired its victory at a heavy price, which may yet be paid for it. During the election period, Sdp and Prime Minister Sanna Marin took the attention away from their government partners. The same continued in the election campaign, where the prime minister absorbed the spotlight. The Greens and the Left Alliance were overshadowed by the Democratic Party, which once marketed tactical voting.

For a long time, the Greens have increased their support election after election, but now they fell behind by more than four percentage points. It can be regarded as a downright historical collapse. Sdp’s tactics hit the greens hardest in Helsinki and Uusimaa, i.e. in the party’s strong areas. In the party, there is a lot of airing ahead and a line discussion, which may well also lead to the change of chairwoman Maria Ohisalo.

The number of MPs from the Left Alliance fell in the elections more than the party’s support, because the party fell just short of the mark in many constituencies. All in all, it can be said that the vote concentration tactic chosen by the Sdp was perhaps good for the success of its own party, but it could weaken the overall support of the red-green bloc.

The center already had a hard time in the 2019 elections, when its support collapsed to 13.8 percent and 18 MPs left the parliamentary group. It seems that the disaster has become the new normal for the party, because on Sunday the decline deepened and more MP seats were filled. Symbolically important was the loss of first place to basic Finns in the Oulu electoral district.

The result was certainly a big disappointment for the chairman Annika Saarikko, after the slight upward trend in the last days of the election campaign, even though she presented a brave loser. With this result, the center is on its way to the opposition. If that happens, it will be very difficult to build a bourgeois government.

Bit was already predicted that the subordination negotiations would be very difficult on election night. In practice, there are two possibilities: a bourgeois government based on the coalition and basic Finns, or a blue-red government based on the coalition and Sdp. Petteri Orpo’s job as a cabinet maker is difficult.

In practice, the formation of a sufficiently strong majority government requires that one of the two parties that suffered major losses, the center or the greens, succeeds in attracting government responsibility. On the night of the election, neither party seemed willing to enter the new government.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.