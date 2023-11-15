Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Editorial | In the case of the Russian Consulate in Mariehamn, it is good to avoid “excessive legalization”

November 15, 2023
The President of the Republic and the State Council’s Foreign and Security Policy Ministerial Committee, or tp-utva, appealed to the Foreign Ministry’s report when they decided that the Russian consulate in Mariehamn would be allowed to continue operating.

UMinistry of the Interior announced this week the report on the international special status of Åland and the legal issues related to Åland, which has been in the works for a long time. In practice, the investigation was related to the question of the Russian consulate in Mariehamn, which became a particularly hot potato after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine last year.

The Russian consulate is associated with the demilitarized status of Åland. The demilitarization agreement concluded in 1921 in connection with the League of Nations is valid. The Soviet Union was not a party to this agreement and did not recognize it, but forced Finland to sign a separate agreement on Åland in 1940. With this agreement, the Soviet Union got the right to keep a consulate in Mariehamn to monitor demilitarization. That’s why Russia still has a consulate there.

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, told about the investigation last summer, when the demands to close the consulate were at their loudest. The report, which has now been officially completed and published, lists a number of plausible reasons why closing the consulate is difficult. The president and the government’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee appealed to the investigation when they decided on Tuesday that no action would be taken regarding the Russian consulate in Mariehamn.

Niinistö and the government still cannot hide behind the report. The decision about the consulate is ultimately political, as it always has been. When the issue was discussed in the fall of 1940, the then ambassador to Moscow, JK Paasikivi, sent a message to the government: “I ask you to avoid excessive legalization, because the Kremlin is not a court of fiefdom.”

The government is clearly thinking that closing the consulate would cause more problems than keeping it. We should still get rid of the consulate. It would not mean abandoning demilitarization.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

