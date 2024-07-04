Editorial | In support of Ukraine, words and actions must be matched

Editorial|Ukrainians and other Europeans have a common understanding of the importance of Western armed support in the Ukrainian war, but Ukrainians believe in their country’s victory more than other Europeans. Over time, it may lead to the fact that support for Ukraine is in danger of weakening.

VRecently, there has been a steady stream of bad news from Ukraine.

Russia has intensified its offensive in the Donetsk region, where it is advancing slowly and seems to be trying to break through. Russia has also continued to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is why Ukraine has to regulate its electricity distribution. Russia has also increased its bombing of Ukrainian cities. The West’s increased arms aid still has various limitations.

The good news, however, is that the fighting will and unity of the Ukrainians have not weakened despite Russia’s efforts. This becomes clear to the well-known From a recent poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank, which it did in Ukraine and 14 other European countries. Finland was not in the group, just like Ukraine was not in the previous rounds.

The majority of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will win the war. However, this belief is not based on delusions about the weakness of the Russian armed forces or the hope for political change in Russia. In fact, it is in Ukraine that the largest proportion of respondents consider Russia’s military power to be an obstacle to the liberation of Ukraine’s territories.

Ukrainians also do not believe in a quick end to the war. There is also concern about the possible end of the fighting: almost half of Ukrainians fear that the United States would negotiate a peace agreement with Russia without listening to Ukraine.

The sentiments of Ukrainians are thus partially realistic in their optimism. Moods have remained stable, because at the latest after Butša’s atrocities, defeat has not been an option for the majority of Ukrainians. The frustrations and internal political disputes that regularly surface get attention, but they don’t seem to affect Ukrainians’ views on the main issue.

Vunfortunately, the survey responses collected from other countries are not only positive for Ukraine.

Most of the countries in the survey support increasing arms and ammunition support for Ukraine. However, in Greece, Bulgaria and Italy, the majority disagree. It is worrying, because broad support is important for Ukraine.

Instead, countries outside of Ukraine doubt Ukraine’s ability to win the war. Only in Estonia there were more people who believed in Ukraine’s victory than those who believed that the war would end in some kind of negotiated compromise, and even in Estonia only 38 percent believed in Ukraine’s victory. According to the ECFR, Ukraine’s victory was considered somewhat more likely in the event that the West gets to send clearly more weapons to Ukraine than before, but in the majority of countries a compromise was seen as the most likely option even in that case.

“ You can lead from the front or follow.

Although the Ukrainians and other Europeans who took part in the survey have a common understanding of the importance of armed support from the West, their views differ on its purpose. Ukrainians want weapons to win. Other Europeans want to send weapons to improve Ukraine’s negotiating position.

The difference is significant. It may also begin to influence the politics of European countries.

Ea lot is happening in European politics right now. The EU elections strengthened the position of some pro-Russia parties, and the same is happening in the French elections.

Western leaders have emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s victory, but actions have differed from words. Many voters seem to have noticed this.

You can lead from the front or follow. European leaders now have reason to show that they really believe in Ukraine’s victory and consider it important.

The difference between words and actions is already becoming a political problem, and soon it may weaken support for Ukraine as well. Europe cannot afford that.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the journal principle line.