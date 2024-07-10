Editorial|Russian authorities are now focusing on a small critical mass. The terrorism sentence received by two playwrights is the latest sign of this.

VThis week, the military court in Austria sent theater director Zhenna Berkovič and dramaturg Svetlana Petričuk to prison for six years for “defending terrorism”. The verdict came from their play, which told the story of Russian women who went to Syria as spouses of ISIS fighters.

The verdict is exceptionally depressing, even though Russian courts have long blamed political convictions on the assembly line. Their number literally exploded after Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian leadership then decided to crush even the slightest protest against the war with a criminal law. If you speak the truth about the war in Russia, you are guilty of “disparaging the armed forces” or “spreading false information” according to the law.

Long prison sentences have starkly described the expansion and deepening of oppression in Russia. For example, the 25-year sentence received by opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was rightly compared to the sentencing practices of the time of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Even shorter sentences have been harsh. For example, two men received sentences of seven and more than five years for reciting poems against the war. A 15-year-old boy received a five-year sentence for distributing anti-war leaflets.

The judgment of Berkovich and Petrichchuk brings to mind Stalinism in another way. The accusations are practically made up. The premise of their play is anti-terrorism, and that was clear to the audience of the play. For the same reason, the play received the most prestigious award in Russia in 2022.

The rulers now wanted to remind the art field that anyone can go to prison. In particular, they wanted to warn theater makers, because in Russia theater remained perhaps the longest free and brave part of art.

Bthe case of erkovich and Petrichchuk also shows that repression is now high on the agenda of the Russian security police, the FSB.

The majority of Russians treat Russia’s brutal and criminal military actions with indifference and conformity to propaganda, and the authorities are chasing a small critical section of the population with growing enthusiasm. This also explains the arrest warrant issued by Russia this week for the exiled Yulia Navalnaya, who is the widow of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in prison at the beginning of the year.

While the court has been dealing with the case of theater makers prosecuted by the FSB’s anti-terrorism department, several terrorist attacks have been committed in Russia. The most visible of them were done in March at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow and last month at churches and a synagogue in Dagestan. Both attacks were FSB failures. On the other hand, it’s no wonder when the professionals hired to fight terrorism focus on dramaturgs and theater directors.

Since the FSB cannot be mistaken, official Russia blames the obvious Islamist terrorism on Ukraine.

TThis week, concern about Vladimir Kara-Murza’s health has also deepened.

Kara-Murza have been central actors of the liberal opposition for a long time. There were two attempts to poison him, in 2015 and 2017. The FSB is suspected in both cases.

Kara-Murza has not fully recovered from the poisoning, and his condition has clearly deteriorated in captivity. Last week it became clear that Kara-Murza has been transferred to a prison hospital. Information about his condition was only received on Wednesday, when the lawyer who was finally allowed to see Kara-Murza described his condition as “relatively stable”.

Kara-Murza has been imprisoned as unjustifiably as Berkoviš and Petrijtšuk. None of them belong in prison.

