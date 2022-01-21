Editorial In regional elections, all parties win

Gallup’s favorite, the Coalition Party’s Petteri Orpo, got the most prominence in the election exams because everyone wants to challenge him.

Parliamentary parties the presidents run from one election exam to another during these times. On Wednesday evening, it was Helsinki Sanomat’s regional election exam, and on Thursday Yle’s big election debate.

Both HS and Yle announced regional election galleries in connection with their exams. The polls are not directly proportional to the results of the national elections, as there are no votes in the regional elections in Helsinki.

In both polls, a clear number one spot went to the Coalition Party, which has been conducting polls since the June municipal elections. The party will leave excellent positions for Sunday’s election. Proponents of the party faithfully go to the polls, whatever the weather or other world situation.

The Coalition Party now has such a strong carrier that it is difficult to remember that only a year ago at this time the Coalition Party was in a crisis mood and the Basic Finns were the main opposition party. Therefore, it is still unnecessary to draw a straight line from the current situation to the spring 2023 parliamentary elections. Right now, however, the situation in the Coalition Party looks good.

The capital the absence of elections is reflected in the election results in at least two ways: the center receives a higher share of support than in other national elections, while the Greens receive less. The support figures of other parties also show the absence of Helsinki, but less so.

Another unknown factor is the turnout, which is feared to remain low. That, too, would strike at the parties in different ways, most likely from the main Finns.

In Yle’s measurement, the center rose third to the position of the SDP and clearly past the basic Finns. If support turns into an election result, the center will get a little light on its twigs for a long time. Relieving the party’s anxiety would be good news for the government’s peace of mind.

On the other hand, the Basic Finns do not seem to have launched their campaign. It is no surprise, as it is difficult to put the things to be decided in the regional elections into slogans that Basic Finns are used to inspiring their supporters.

Some kind of surrender is indicated by the fact that the party has tried to build its campaign around the price of petrol. The subject certainly speaks to the people at the gas station bar, for example, but even there it is realized that petrol is not decided in the regional elections now.

The main goal of the basic Finns is not in the regional elections but in the next parliamentary elections, but a very poor result would be a sad first work sample from the new chairman, Riikka Purra.

Coalition Party The lead in the polls has been such that the rest of the group has tried to challenge the Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo in the election exams. It seems to fit the Coalition very well. When the other party leaders take turns challenging Orpo, Orpo gets a chance to respond – and thus increase his share of the limited program time.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has also been active in the Coalition Party’s party, and recent polls for her party offer a clear second place and a fairly supportive starting position for the election.

Thanks to Prime Minister Marin and Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru, the Prime Minister’s Party SDP has a great deal of responsibility for managing the coronavirus epidemic. In recent weeks, corona policy has been marked by public disagreements between the two ministers, but these do not appear to have affected SDP support or Prime Minister Marin, who seems to have taken control of the situation.

The best side of the regional elections for the parties is that they are the first in history. So no party can lose its support or seats in the election, so everyone is the winner after this election – some even more than others, of course.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.