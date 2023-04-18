Editorial | In Putin’s Russia, courage and honesty get 25 years in prison

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years on Monday. The verdict is completely political.

VOn Monday, a milestone was reached in the long journey towards an ever-darkening dictatorship, when a Moscow court handed down a 25-year prison sentence to opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza. For a reason, the verdict reminded many of the 1930s.

Officially, the verdict was given for treason, spreading false information about the Russian armed forces and connections to an unwanted organization, but actually for opposing Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Russian authorities did not even bother to obscure these obvious reasons.

Kara-Murza is not a crowd pleaser, but an organizer and a Cambridge-educated thinker. In the eyes of the Kremlin, his biggest sin was pushing the Magnitsky Act that brought US sanctions. Therefore, the authorities poisoned Kara-Murza twice, but after recovering, he returned to Russia. After that, he was one of the few opposition figures who remained in Russia.

More of this is expected. Part of the administration is already talking about reinstating death sentences.

