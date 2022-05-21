Editorial In Northern Ireland, power is shared when a trade war threatens

The Brexit dispute between the EU and Britain threatens to escalate into a trade war centered in Northern Ireland.

To the United The political situation in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, has been difficult to describe for a couple of hundred years. Britain’s secession from the European Union once again left Northern Ireland in a new kind of intermediate space. The May regional elections once again moved pieces of the political map of Northern Ireland to a new position.

The election saw an election victory that was long considered impossible. For the first time, the nationalist party Sinn Féin became the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly. It has transformed from the political wing of the Catholic Republican Army IRA into a left-wing protest party, and its support has risen from the election.

Sinn Féin is still pushing for the reunification of Northern Ireland with Ireland and wants a referendum on the issue. On the other hand, more and more Northern Irish people are now being identified above all as Northern Irish, not Republican or Unionist. This is reflected in the support of the moderate Alliance. Indeed, the rise of the Alliance is changing the dynamics of Northern Ireland’s policy, which has long been built on confrontation.

The Alliance, led by the Minister for Justice of Northern Ireland, Naomi Long, has risen to considerable political power at the expense of Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). For Northern Ireland to be self-governing, Sinn Féin and the DUP must be able to work not only with each other but also with the Alliance.

A new kind it is difficult to place the division of power within the framework created by the Northern Ireland Peace Agreement at the time. The situation is only getting worse, as the Brexit dispute between the EU and Britain threatens to flare up into a trade war, with Northern Ireland at the center.

The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that he would propose a law that would unilaterally amend the Brexit trade agreement. The aim would be flexibility in the Brexit rules for Northern Ireland. The Unionist Party DUP is pushing for this. The DUP has stated that it will not join the joint government with Sinn Féin until the Northern Ireland Additional Protocol has been withdrawn.

The EU immediately warned Britain of retaliation, but a trade war would not be in anyone’s interest now.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.