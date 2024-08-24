Editorial|Regions and municipalities are running out of money and employees, and the state has no treasury to help. Services will deteriorate. It’s time for politicians to tell voters what kind of core welfare state they want to keep.

SUoma’s political culture includes hokema: the welfare state must be preserved. This is the opinion of the parties from one side to the other and from election to election. That’s how it should be said.

Municipal and regional elections are held in Finland in April. When the autumn of politics starts, the parties and candidates start heading for the elections. There is no rush yet, but there are no signs of slowing down either. It’s quiet.

Finland’s public finances are in trouble. The state is in deficit. Burdens include rising interest costs and increasing defense costs. The municipal economy is also in poor condition. The money is running out, the ability to maintain municipal services is weakening, and cooperation with welfare areas is not working.

The municipalities tighten their taxation, but it is water carried into the well. A large part of Eastern Finland’s municipalities are aging rapidly, and in many of them the flow to disability pensions is slow. Tax increases in small municipalities are as good as nothing, because the tax collection is already very small.

Welfare areas clearly consume more than they have been calculated to consume. According to the most recent data, the deficit is around 1.4 billion euros. The state cannot leave welfare areas and municipalities to sink. In that case, it would not be the “welfare area” and the “municipality” that would suffer, but for example the sick and the school child.

There are several options for Finland’s biggest economic problem. Productivity is weak. Growth has frozen. There is not enough capital. But the lack of welfare areas is undoubtedly the biggest of the problems now. Or perhaps an even bigger problem is that Finnish political culture is involuntary.

Which politician didn’t know years ago that the municipal economy and health care are in crisis? Right, everyone knew that. Which politician hid behind mantras when it was necessary to define how to avoid these crises? Right, everyone dodged. Prosperity areas became sterile: savings and efficiency had to be created, expenses and inefficiency were created. This too has been predictable.

The following council terms will see a sharp weakening of the municipal finances. At the same time, healthcare services are shrinking. Welfare areas are letting their people go and services are deteriorating.

Othere is still a great danger that the municipal and regional elections will be approached with the same old mantras: one candidate and one party after another will stand up to say that the welfare state must not be destroyed. This big and festive vision is set in such a way that the candidates defend the neighborhood hospital, X-ray and a small public school, and hope to fix the economic problems by demanding economic growth. Beautiful, but so disappointing when the money and labor runs out. In the next ten years, one third of the employees in the welfare regions and municipalities will retire.

On average, poorer service will be available in Finland in the future. Politicians should offer their views on time, for example, on which principles patients are prioritized or which municipal services can be cut or weakened. You should be able to make concrete proposals about municipal mergers and the reduction of welfare areas, as well as changes to their payment basis. An honest municipal and regional politician should be able to tell what kind of welfare state core he wants to keep. The voter should be thanked for such honesty with a vote.

Qtrap representative Anna Kontula (left) pondered Helsingin Sanomat in the interview in a pessimistic tone about the future of parliamentarism. He reminded that because of climate change, scarcity and not wealth should be shared, but democracy does not bend to this.

In Finland, the same depth of the crisis of parliamentarism will also be measured next spring in themes concerning municipalities and regions.

