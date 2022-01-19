Editorial In negotiations in the municipal sector, the money always runs out

Municipal employers and Tehy agree on only one thing: the industry pay line does not bind or guide wage negotiations.

Caregivers Millariikka Rytkönen, chairman of the trade union Tehy, and Markku Jalonen, managing director of the Municipal and Welfare Employers (KT), agree on one thing in the wage negotiations launched last week: the 1.8–2 per cent wage increases negotiated in industry so far do not in any way guide municipal wage

That is when the consensus ends. According to employers, wage increases in industry are too large for the municipal economy, and Tehyn Rytkönen is far too small for managers.

The fact that a large part of municipal services – including social and health services and fire and rescue services – will be transferred from the municipalities to the regional councils to be elected next Sunday will add a further twist to the negotiations in the municipal sector.

There is great pressure on wage harmonization within welfare areas. The first dispute concerns the level of wage harmonization. Are lower wages being raised to the level of the median wage in the welfare area, or are wages being raised to the highest wage? The quarrel is over.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has repeatedly said that wages must be “of course” harmonized with the highest wage. Municipal employers believe that harmonization to the level of median wages would be sufficient, at least at this stage.

In other words, wages below the median would be raised to the level of the average wage, but wages above that would be raised at this stage only by a job-specific increase.

The government has estimated that wage harmonization would cost EUR 124-434 million. The fork is large and no one can know the cost of harmonization at this stage. It can cost up to a billion euros.

More pressure comes from caregivers ’demands that the so-called pay gap should be closed. Tehy or other groups of employees have not yet stated their own goals, but in the last round two years ago, caregivers presented a pay program that would have paid them 1.8 percentage points above the so-called general line – every year for ten years.

It seems clear that caregivers will not get through their demands, at least as is. There is no hidden money bag in the municipalities and welfare areas from which salary wishes would be paid.

The wage demands of nurses also run counter to other groups of staff. On Monday, Olli Luukkainen, chairman of the OAJ in the education sector and Juko, who represents the entire public sector in Akava, said at a press conference that larger pay increases for caregivers are not realistic. What caregivers would get more would be out of other municipal staff groups. And other municipal employees do not agree.

In the municipal sector the salaries of 425,000 officials and employees are being negotiated. Therefore, small wage increases easily accumulate large sums. The labor costs in the municipal sector total EUR 22 billion.

Tehy and another caregiver, Super, have been demanding their own sote agreement for years. Now the organizations have got it, but it does not yet guarantee caregivers higher pay increases than others. All other groups of municipal employees also sit at the same negotiating table.

The KT of employers has twisted the iron wire, which means numbers that seem small when there are many employees. For example, an increase of one hundred in the monthly salaries of the entire municipal sector would correspond to an increase of EUR 200 in taxes for those who pay municipal tax.

Agreements in the municipal sector will be suspended at the end of February. At least a caregiver contract is unlikely to be made without the threat of a strike.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.