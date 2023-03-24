In France, the birth rate has remained high by European standards, but the proportion of people of working age is decreasing there as well.

Rthe anger of the people of Anska over the raising of the retirement age has been special to watch from a Nordic perspective. The government’s decision to raise the general retirement age from 62 to 64 has plunged the country into its worst political crisis in years.

In most European countries, including France’s neighboring countries, the retirement age is already 65 or more. The aging population and the lack of sustainability of public finances have forced unpleasant decisions that are not always equitable for different generations.

In Finland, a major pension reform came into effect at the beginning of 2017. The central labor market organizations first agreed on it among themselves, and the parliament blessed the reform later. Smaller revisions may be coming, as the sustainability of the pension system is constantly being monitored in Finland.

In France, the birth rate has remained the highest in Europe for a long time, and the total fertility rate is still around 1.8. The share of the working-age population is still decreasing in France, and the share of the elderly is increasing as people live longer than before. Working life should be extended.

in France the unions do not approve of raising the retirement age. Demonstrations around the country have witnessed violence, fires have been set, and property has been destroyed. The people are releasing pressures other than indignation about raising the retirement age. The wage earner’s purchasing power has weakened rapidly and living has become more expensive.

President Emmanuel Macron now has his political prestige at stake. Macron tried a similar pension reform already in 2019, but had to back down due to opposition. In last year’s presidential election, pension reform was one of his central promises.

Macron ran his model through the parliament in an unusual way, which incited the anger of many. The reform is currently awaiting the final seal from the Constitutional Council, to which the opposition has already submitted a request for a referendum. However, the political battle has already moved to the streets.

In recent memory, the yellow vest protests started in France over the fuel tax. Then the government gave in to the protesters’ demands. Many believe that this is the case even now.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.