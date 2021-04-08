Editorial In exit plans, citizens are the strongest and weakest link

Editorial|Editorial

As interest rate cuts begin to be dismantled, citizens will be asked to be vigilant and understanding.

On Thursday, Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) arrived at Säätytalo for a parliamentary debate on the government’s plan to lift interest rate restrictions.­

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government will finalize its plan to begin dismantling restrictions and recommendations related to the coronavirus epidemic. The exit strategy is precisely a government tool. However, the milestones it brings are an important message for citizens and businesses.