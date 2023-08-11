Editorial | In August, everyday life doesn’t quite start yet

Helsinki has changed a lot in the 21st century, often for the better.

Tthis friday the three-day one starts Flow festival. Since 2007, Flow has been organized in the old factory area of ​​Suvilahti.

It’s easy to mistake the Flow festival for a gathering of trend-conscious hipsters, where they drink overpriced beer and oat milk lattes. However, for a lover of indie and rhythm music, Flow is a treasure trove, where you can update your information about interesting bands and new trends and enjoy the performances of the stars. When the evenings get dark, the illuminated gas bells of the old power plant area and the thousands of revelers surrounding them create an impressive city experience on their own.

On Thursday next week Night of the arts kicks off two and a half weeks Helsinki Festival Weeks. From the opening piece of Juhlaviikkot performed at Kansalaistor during the Night of the Arts Final scenes of disaster movies much is expected, and Huvila-telta’s exceptionally interesting and wide-ranging program is worth getting to know. The supply varies, among other things From the Katri-Helena evening a cult favorite in Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke, of John Cale (e.g. Velvet Underground) To Johnny Marr (including The Smiths) or About Egotrip’s 30th anniversary Sanni’s 10th anniversary artist party.

Some of the events of Juhlaviki are booked up quickly. This has already happened to choreographer Pina Bauschin For the new interpretation of the Kävätuhri classic dance performance by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo. The Egotrip tickets for the Huvila tent concerts were already sold out. But there is also a lot during the Juhlaviikis free events. Now on Saturday, at Huvilanranta’s Ooperakesä event, tenor Petri Bäckström sings opera gems and Italian hits, and during the Festival Weeks, various Helsinki characters from Rosa Liksom to Pekka Sauri play records before the concerts start.

Next Thursday, the Art Goes Kapakka party, organized by restaurants, bars and volunteer forces of various degrees, will also start, which will culminate a week later in the Choirs round starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, from Senate Square. After the joint concert, the choirs go around Helsinki, singing in dozens of restaurants during the evening. When the choirs break out to sing, there is something old-fashioned familiar and heart-warming about the situation. Enthusiasm shines from the faces of the performers, and it is contagious.

BIn Elsing recently, there has been justified concern about how quickly Tampere has increased its investment in cultural and sports events in recent years. The Helsinki Hall has been closed for more than a year due to the Russian invasion, and the new projects have not progressed. However, the attraction of cities is not only about building large performance venues, but about nature, the relaxation of city dwellers, various restaurants and events.

Revitalizing Helsinki has been very successful over the past couple of decades. That big change in daily politics is often overshadowed by the sudden urban feedback. In August, you should look at things with new eyes for a change. If in the winter it saddens you why your home street is always the last to be plowed, in the festive mood you might even remember to thank all those who have over time developed Helsinki into a city that is more lively and shared by different groups.

Lwhen the warm evenings get dark, it’s worth enjoying the lively, quiet city. The peaceful puberty of budding change is underway. Schools have started, but everyday life is not quite here yet. Helsinki’s deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki quoted Tove Jansson on social media the other day, who wrote In the summer book from August like this:

“Every time the nights get dark completely unnoticed. One evening in August, it goes outside and suddenly everywhere is pitch black, a big warm black silence around the house. It is constantly summer, but it no longer lives, it has stopped withering and autumn is not yet ready to come.”

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.