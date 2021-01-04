Editorial In 2020, the goal of strict financial management was shelved

Voters and policymakers should be able to see farther and prepare for debt reduction.

Finland and the rest of European economic policy was dominated by a long effort to balance expenditure and revenue.

The goal was reflected in the assistance provided to eurozone countries in crisis ten years ago. The eurozone, led by Germany, and international institutions, led by the International Monetary Fund, are demanding the assumption of assistance. They had to cut their spending and change their bad habits if they wanted help from others. Thrift was such a strong virtue in the eurozone countries and their parties that, for domestic policy reasons alone, it had to be cherished.