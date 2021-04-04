Editorial Immobility of coronavirus time can be costly

The pandemic has significantly increased daily sitting. It is associated with obesity, insufficient sleep, poor perceived health, and thereby increased visits to the doctor’s office.

Coronavirus pandemic has been tormenting us for over a year. It has been distressing mentally and physically. The headgear of many has tightened, and the gluteal muscles have become stiff. With teleworking and restrictions, a large proportion of working-age people move even less than before. The price you pay for it can be expensive.