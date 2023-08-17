Thursday, August 17, 2023
Editorial | If you make a big mistake in social security services, the consequences will be a mere ceremony

August 17, 2023
Editorial|Editorial

Supervision of social and health services remains toothless when the issues to be dealt with are sufficiently large and important.

Ambulance at Meilahti Hospital’s emergency room. Picture: Antti Hämäläinen / IS

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

Bus received in june note about the kind of chaos in its emergency rooms a year ago at its worst. The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland began investigating the situation in its entire region after receiving a total of 284 patient injury reports from professionals over a period of about five months. In other central hospitals of Southern Finland, the same problems were observed as in Uusimaa – the notice was not given to the others officially only because the hospital districts that were still in charge of emergency services in 2022 no longer exist after the social security reform.

