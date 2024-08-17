Editorial | Husi’s treatment does not fall into these change negotiations

Editorial|Increasingly expensive treatments and rising costs are a big challenge.

Bus group told to start change negotiations. The number of employees will decrease by a maximum of 990 person-years. The total savings need for next year is 140 million euros. 50 million of them are aimed at taking from the personnel.

Even now, Hus does not reach the goal set by the law in all specialties, according to which non-urgent treatment should start within six months of determining the need for treatment. Valvira, which supervises the social and health sector, has already previously ordered Husi to shorten treatment queues for non-urgent specialized medical care to the level required by law. Now the queues may grow.

Still, the staff reduction may not be as fatal as it might seem at first glance. Change negotiations have also taken place in other welfare areas when health care has been reorganized. A thousand employee years is a lot, but Hus has a massive 28,000 employees.

According to the Hus corporation, reductions are not primarily applied to those doing direct patient work. Of course, redundancies in the administration can also lead to nurses and highly paid doctors doing more paperwork and less time left to treat patients.

CEO Matti Bergendahl said that Husi will make sure that non-urgent care can be started in accordance with the goal set by the law, even if there are fewer employees.

Sthere are big questions to be solved in Uomen’s special care, for example due to increasingly expensive treatments. Husi’s position is exceptional in the renewed social security field. It is responsible for specialized hospital care in the whole of Uusimaa and gets its money mainly from the city of Helsinki and the four welfare regions of Uusimaa. In the rest of the country, each welfare region is responsible for organizing specialized medical care in the region.

Over time, Uusimaa’s special arrangement provides an opportunity to examine which model is more successful in controlling costs and strengthening basic healthcare. Basic health care has been allowed to decay for a long time, while specialized medical care expenses have ballooned.

