Editorial | Hus must not get stuck in pointless arguing

Editorial|The additional savings decided by Husi last month were big news. Even more worrying is how we got to the current situation.

SFor those waiting for open surgery, the excessively long queues at the hospital in Uusimaa are more than just a topic of conversation at the coffee table or a political blessing.

Hus, who is in charge of special medical care, has long queues for eye surgeries and orthopedic surgeries, so the patient has to wait more than half a year for surgery.

Next year, the queue will probably be even more painful, because during Midsummer, Husi’s group meeting added 44 million euros to the savings target for 2025. Previously, an adjustment of 55 million euros had already been agreed.

After the group meeting, feelings got so hot that Helsinki-based member of the group board, Osmo Soininvaara (green), resigned due to what he considered unreasonable savings.

In July, the feelings must have subsided, but the concern about Hus’s future has not gone away. In the fall, the allocation of additional savings is ahead.

Compared to Husi’s total budget of 2.4 billion euros, the additional saving of 44 million euros is of course only a couple of percent.

From the point of view of the future, what is more worrying is how we got into this situation. At the association meeting, the situation was realized as Helsinki versus others.

Previously The partners of the Hus group, i.e. the four Uusimaa welfare regions and Helsinki, have reached some kind of negotiation result from the budget framework, but now it was not successful. A common picture of the situation or methods of operation could no longer be found.

The meeting representatives of the welfare regions of Western Uusimaa, Central Uusimaa, Eastern Uusimaa and Vantaa-Kerava voted in favor of additional savings. Vantaa-Kerava would have even wanted to increase the savings target to 80 million euros.

The Hus group receives its funding from Helsinki and Uusimaa’s welfare areas, which are financed by the state.

Athe lueets were of course looking for relief for their own financial predicament, but their reluctance to negotiate can also be interpreted as payment of fishing debts.

In previous years, the municipalities were at the bottom when Hus sent their invoices and the municipalities didn’t really have the opportunity to influence the number or price of the measures.

Hus is now running its own 225 million euro savings program, which will run until the end of 2027. Helsinki has assessed the rate of enhancement as reasonable, others consider it too loose. It is difficult for the media to assess the pace, because Hus has so far not publicly disclosed the details of the austerity program.

“ The setting Helsinki against others was realized.

The state, on the other hand, expects the welfare regions to balance their finances in three years by the end of 2026. Many regions, including Vantaa-Kerava, have considered this schedule too tight for big changes.

In addition to the reluctance to negotiate, the situation is complicated by arguments about numbers and data. If the parties cannot reach an agreement on the basic information of Hus’s budget, what are the conditions for negotiations in the future?

Bus is too valuable and its services too important to residents for its decision-making to be mired in controversy.

Uusimaa differs from other welfare regions because the specialized hospital care of its 1.7 million inhabitants continues to be separate. No one is in favor of splitting up Husi, but the talk about the leakage of the separate solution in Uusimaa does not contribute to anything.

To put it bluntly, it is a matter of lack of funding.

The combined deficit of Uusimaa welfare areas and Husi from last year is 400 million euros. The deficit will only grow this year, and the qualifying list for the state budget competition does not bode well for next year.

During their vacation, all those responsible should think about what kind of future they want for Uusimaa’s specialized hospital care. The patient waiting for eye surgery should at least have some kind of hope that the operation will be successful.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the journal principle line.