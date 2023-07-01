Editorial | Human rights can be lost very quickly – and it’s not just a problem of backward dictatorships

Violence against minorities is accelerating even in liberal countries.

Min the only one pets dressed in black leather poke each other. The visual look is borrowed from Tom of Finland, although the animals’ eyes do not have the same joy and strength. Pride is already suitable for selling cat litter.

The Pride community itself has drawn boundaries on who it qualifies as a partner. A wide variety of parties continue to gather under the rainbow flag. It would still be delusional to imagine that Pride has become just a celebration of good people or a marketing opportunity. It’s a demonstration.

In ten countries, belonging to a gender or sexual minority is still a crime, in a few leading to the death penalty. For example, in Russia and Hungary, freedom of speech is also restricted under this pretext.

The Psychotraumatology Center of the Deaconess Institute rehabilitates persons who have experienced torture who have moved to Finland. It reminded this week, that in many countries “shame” means not only mental but also physical and sexual violence. There is a nauseating pair of words: “healing rape”.

And the oppression of minorities is not limited to backward dictatorships. In Norway, just over a year ago, a man shot into a crowd During Pride week. In Estonia again was abused the Finn who spoke at Pride in June is hospitalized.

In Finland, a large number of organizations took action together carry, that attacks on minorities must stop. According to the organizations, hate speech and acts of violence directed at rainbow events and restaurants have increased, an example of which was the recent assault in front of Mixei restaurant in Tampere.

As brutality increases, subtler discrimination gains more power. Fear and uncertainty also affect children and young people.

Every person should have the right to grow up to be who they are, without feeling threatened.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.