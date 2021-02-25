They were called Estelle Luce and Géraldine Caclin. Two “human resources” directors shot at point blank range last month. Two women targeted by a murderer for the position they held, collateral victims of the dehumanization of work. A drama quickly forgotten, stored in the so badly named section of “various facts”. HRD blues on the front page of Humanity? This choice may surprise as this profession and its newspeak concentrate the aversion of the “managerial” methods of financial capitalism, of hypocritical practices of a function which would only have human being the adjective.

So, zealous executors of a system that crushes individuals or simple puppets, easy fuses of the evils of work, when the real decision-makers have “no more faces”? And if the class struggle also came to nest here, at the heart of the engine, between a HRD of SMEs and a Muriel Pénicaud, HRD shareholder in Danone’s capital, collecting a nice jackpot of 1.13 million euros after the announcement a layoff plan within his group, as we revealed in 2017? Widespread deployment of teleworking, implementation of health protocols, management of short-time working, help for employees in psychological distress …, the workload of HRDs exploded with the pandemic, to the point that 58% of them said in December 2020 be in psychological distress. Without counting the most difficult to come, the layoffs and their share of human tragedies, which they will take care of dressing in “social plan” or “safeguard of employment”.

If HRDs arouse so much hatred, it is because they are the faces of this grinding machine, of this corruption of language, based on euphemisms, anglicisms and other dehumanizing acronyms that have become the salt of neoliberalism, including abject methods. permeate to utilities. When those who are considered the best soldiers of capitalism are themselves overcome by unease, it is because the worm is in the fruit.