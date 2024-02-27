Editorial | Housing is becoming a big issue in the European elections

In many EU countries, the lack of affordable housing has risen to the center of politics and, among other things, increases opposition to immigration.

Pin politics, ideas and ideologies are of great importance, but in the end most voters are most moved by very concrete issues related to their own business or everyday life.

This has recently been seen in farmers' protests, where farmers have primarily opposed the EU's tightening environmental regulation and the import of agricultural products from outside the EU, which they consider unfair. Farmers seem to be succeeding in making environmental regulation one of the controversial issues of the European elections in early summer.

As the elections approach, however, another, even bigger issue related to people's everyday life vibrates under the surface: housing and its high cost. It has been a growing political issue in many EU countries for a long time, which has burst to the surface as protests and even had time to be seen in the election results of some countries. Now it becomes impossible to get around the problem anymore.

The high cost of housing has already started to radiate to different sectors of politics, and it has affected, among other things, attitudes regarding immigration. This has been seen, for example, in the Netherlands, where owner-occupied housing prices have risen rapidly and there is a shortage of rental housing. That's why many middle-class Dutch people feel that the country is becoming “full”. It contributed to the election victory of the populist far-right Freedom Party in last year's parliamentary elections. Also in Ireland, Portugal and Germany, for example, the lack of affordable housing has increased talk of curbing immigration.

In many EU countries, the traditional parties have become aware of the issue late. Now they are urgently trying to fix the situation, because the lack of affordable housing is a good election theme for populists.

TIn many countries, austa has a long-standing failed housing policy, where no provision has been made for migration to big cities. In the past ten years, rents in the EU rose by an average of 19 percent and house prices by an average of 47 percent, but there were large variations between countries. There was an even more significant variation between regions, when many big cities became too expensive places to live for even more people.

People who belong to many occupational groups that are vital to the functioning of cities but with low wages have not been able to find affordable housing for a long time because there has been no investment in social housing production. Recently, even the middle class has begun to notice in many places that owning a home threatens to become an unattainable dream. It has already started to intensify the debate about intergenerational injustice.

“ The background is a failed housing policy.

In big European cities, rents are often so high that it is difficult to find an apartment. Being excluded from the housing market of a big city may also mean being excluded from the labor market area, which can affect the entire working career. The bitterness of young people is therefore understandable, and the leaders of traditional parties who warn against populists should look in the mirror and take quick action. However, implementing the change will not be easy.

Seven in uomi, fewer young people live in owner-occupied housing than before, even though the age group's wishes for owner-occupied housing have not decreased. However, the capital region is not impossibly expensive in the same way as many large European cities. Now we are still living in a situation where apartment prices are falling and the number of apartments is restraining rent increases.

Although the government is planning, among other things, to increase state-subsidized housing production, the future may be different in Finland as well. The focus on cities is accelerating. The combined migration gain of the three central cities of the capital region rose to nearly 22,000 inhabitants last year. At the same time, construction is almost at a standstill. In a few years, there may be a shortage of housing, and the tightening of housing benefits will also weaken the opportunities for low-income people to acquire housing.

