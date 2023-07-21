Finns are lazy sorters. Too many recyclable materials still end up in mixed waste.

Sthe Finnish waste system works quite well. Paper, cardboard, bio-waste, plastics, glass, metals and mixed waste are delivered as raw materials and energy sources. There is only one problem: us Finns. We are lazy to recycle, at most the average level of the EU (HS 17.7.).

Municipal waste has been removed from landfills, and the diversion of waste, especially plastic, into useful use has increased. However, actual material recycling has not become significantly more common. Now household waste bags are directed to incineration instead of the landfill.

Finland’s recycling rate is clearly lower than the EU average. The recycling rate tells how much of the contents of the waste pile is diverted to be used as material instead of incinerated. Sorting plays an important role.

The recycling rate in Finland has remained around 40 percent for a long time. In 2021, the figure was 39 percent. So more than 60 percent of the waste ended up in mixed waste. Of course, they are also used, because they produce energy for heating homes.

However, the majority of the contents of household waste bags would belong somewhere other than the mixed waste container. Among mixed waste, there can be up to 70–80 percent recyclable items, the most biowaste and plastic. Of the incineratable waste, only a good fifth is actual mixed waste. It’s a waste.

Burning does generate energy, but also carbon dioxide emissions, and it is precisely those that should be gotten rid of now. In addition, wet biowaste weakens combustion.

When it comes to recycling bottles and cans, we Finns are downright exemplary. The recycling rate of deposit packaging is almost 100, and most of the materials end up back in the beverage industry as new packaging.

A pledge is a great incentive. Beverage packaging circulates so well in Finland that the system can be used as a model for others.

Mthere is enough to tighten up, because Finland is falling behind the EU’s stricter recycling targets. According to the EU directive, member countries must recycle 55 percent of municipal waste in 2025. The goal for 2035 is already 65 percent.

In June, the EU Commission gave Finland an early warning that the achievement of the goals of the waste directive is on the wane.

More power is needed for recycling and waste sorting. Sorting bins should be easily available in places other than big cities and population centers. For example, bio-waste collection is still missing in many tourist centers.

In general, however, the framework is okay. In the end, it’s all about frugality and spending habits and attitudes. There is no shortage of information: Finns do know that banana peels belong in the organic waste container, cans in the metal collection and glass jars in the glass container.

Disposable culture is still typical in Finland. Consumer society is deeply under construction, and the amount of waste has even increased.

Qhowlers play a big role in turning the tide. Consumers’ attitudes and purchasing behavior affect companies, which have to react to changed needs.

Waste is a valuable raw material that should be recovered. At the same time, virgin natural resources are saved.

Recycling is part of the circular economy, where materials are wasted as little as possible and the generation of waste is minimized. At the grassroots level, the circular economy is an activity in which goods are repaired, borrowed, rented and bought together.

The circular economy is a basic requirement for a sustainable society. Efficient utilization of materials is good for the environment and the climate. Money is also saved both in households and in industry. Correspondingly, new solutions can lead to productive business.

