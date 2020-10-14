Is there still a pilot on the plane? This is what Emmanuel Macron intends to demonstrate this Wednesday evening, after his chaotic management of the epidemic recovery. Fiasco of the StopCovid application, refusal of free masks while all the studies attest that the most socially vulnerable people are the most affected by the virus, lack of beds and staff in hospitals, deficient screening policy … Since then the summer, the executive navigates short-sighted, tinkering from day to day, one eye riveted on the epidemiological figures, the other on those of growth. “No re-containment”, or maybe “Locally”, “no more paralysis of the economy” but business closures … The executive has been blowing hot and cold since the summer, to the point of making its strategy completely illegible against the second wave. No one will deny that the challenge is considerable: to protect the population without compromising the resumption of activity at the risk of worsening the social catastrophe which is already there; one million people have fallen into poverty since the start of the pandemic. If this 2nd wave leaves such a bitter taste, it is because the lessons have not been learned. Despite alerts from health professionals, beds and staff are still missing.

Those whom the whole of France has applauded for three months on the balconies, exhausted and underpaid, are therefore recalled to the front more disarmed. No lack of preparation here, but a deliberate political choice to line the pockets of billionaires to the detriment of public services and the general interest. The executive is worried, we whisper in the corridors of power, the reaction of the French to the new restrictions that Emmanuel Macron could announce. However, it is to a completely different anger that the president should provide answers: that generated by the yawning gulf that continues to widen between the vast majority of French people and a privileged minority. Forgetting about it could lead to awkward awakenings.