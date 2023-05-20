Editorial | Homelessness can be eliminated completely

Helsinki’s megalomaniac promise is surprisingly half finished, which shows that it pays to be brave.

QTwo years ago, Helsinki threatened to eliminate homelessness. That is, completely, during the term of the council, i.e. in just four years. What a bold, megalomaniacal goal.

Now in the middle of the season, Helsinki has almost halved homelessness among single people and reduced it by a third among families and couples. What a brave success! The rest of the goal requires even more work, because the last group of people who are homeless are struggling with the most serious difficulties in their lives.

But even the result of two years shows that the bar should be set high. And even though Finland’s homelessness is concentrated in the capital, other regions that were a bit surprised by the social security reform should try to follow suit.

In 1987, there were 12,000 homeless people in Helsinki. Last year there were 896 homeless people living alone. So something has been done right even before this council term. The name of doing it right is the Home first model. First you have to have a home, a name on the door and human dignity – only after that can one imagine that anyone’s strength is sufficient to solve other big problems in life. And specifically home. Dormitories are old-fashioned, emergency accommodation is a temporary solution.

Of course, behind the embellished statistics, there is still hidden homelessness, where you can stay in anyone’s corner. Youth homelessness is a cause for great concern. For example, young people who have taken a break from child protection are vulnerable to all kinds of abuse by adults. The number of severe drug addicts is increasing again in Helsinki. Still, it can be said that the Housing First model is an international success story and has greatly reduced suffering.

OFyt In the coming weeks, Helsinki’s politicians must outline what will be done in the next two years. In the presentation prepared by the office holders, it is reminded that some people are still left outside of society. “Difficult substance abuse and mental health problems, homelessness, crime and poor opportunities to use society’s services and participate in society’s activities are highlighted in this group.”

This group therefore needs a home in order to reach the zero goal. Ending homelessness in the presentation does not mean that no one in Helsinki will ever become homeless again or end up in the capital without housing elsewhere. Instead, what is decisive is what happens after that, so that the situation does not prolong.

The solution proposals specifically talk about construction, that is, that there is enough strongly subsidized housing available. Along with that, for example, more mobile work and housing counseling are proposed, so that the people who live in the most difficult situation and completely outside the services can be reached at all. Young adults becoming independent from child protection should also be better taken into account.

The proposals also talk about prevention in the sense that, for example, rent arrears should be addressed before a person is evicted. Linked to this is the question of whether there is enough affordable housing in general and whether it is supported in the right way. Fierce inflation is currently showing itself in rent increases that are perceived as unreasonably large, even in the city’s own rental apartments.

Adisorder cannot be suppressed without improving access to substance abuse and mental health services. And what about that participation? People who do not feel that they belong to society and Helsinki sleep in green toilets. That experience is something that arises from the actions and attitudes of all Helsinki residents.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.