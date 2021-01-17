No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Home care support is unlikely to disappear, at least not completely

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

Home care support is a sacred thing for the center, so it will probably not be given up during this term of government. If mothers of young children are to work more, working life must also be met, for example, through part-time work.

Junior support for home care came up again when the working group of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy was told to propose its abolition as a way to improve employment; (HS 6.1.).

According to HS data, a working group of economists and sociologists estimated that this would bring 10,000 women into paid employment. It would help towards the 80,000 new employees targeted by the government. However, in previous election periods, the employment effects of depreciation have been estimated to be clearly smaller than in the recent calculation.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Health detects three other cases of the British strain in the Region of Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.