Editorial | Hitas heirs come, but the problems remain

It is difficult to create a system in Helsinki that would fairly support housing.

BElsing’s politicians will soon decide on replacements for the hitas system. The offered options for subsidized affordable owner-occupancy housing are subject to great uncertainty.

A replacement has been offered in the reports of the office holders several models, which are between owning and renting. It has been on display, for example co-ownership modelwhere the resident first pays a slice of the price of the apartment, lives on rent for twelve years and can then redeem the rest of the apartment.

Replacement models would probably require negotiations with the state. The apartments would be built with government interest subsidies. The maximum costs for construction determined by the housing finance and development center Ara would hardly be enough at the price level of the inner city.

Until now, Helsinki residents haven’t been particularly interested in the different co-ownership models: this type only makes up a good three percent of the apartments.

The council decided in 2020, that the current form of slow motion is abandoned. Soon we’ll get twisted again about what this means.

In the past, especially the coalition has wanted to sweep the history of the slow system into the dustbin. Reasonably priced housing would be obtained by increasing free-financed owner-occupied housing. So the market would take care of the problem. At the moment, though, big construction companies are putting the brakes on construction due to the difficult economic situation.

In particular, Sdp and Vasemistoliitto have demanded that decent alternatives must first be found for the hitas. So now there are candidates, but it remains to be seen if there are any of them.

“ Finns are attached to owner-occupied housing.

Bitas was created in the 1970s so that good taxpayers would not flee to the municipalities when they got a family addition. The city also needs a huge number of low- and medium-income professionals to run. If the salary of a tram driver or an early childhood education teacher cannot afford to live in Helsinki, it will be difficult for Helsinki to compete for labor.

One good option would be rental housing, but Finns are very attached to owning housing. Almost 68 percent of owner-occupied apartments in Helsinki are currently owned. The price development in Helsinki has also encouraged the purchase of an apartment, since the apartment has also served as an investment target.

However, supporting owner-occupied housing is difficult. In Helsinki, housing prices are so high that the poor cannot afford them. Therefore, the subsidy turns into an income transfer from taxpayers to the middle class. That’s what happened to the slow ones. For example, in Kalasatama, which is currently under search, four rooms and a kitchen on the top floor are being sold for a debt-free price of 506,940 euros.

The winner of the raffle will get their home hundreds of thousands of euros cheaper than market prices. There are a lot of people in need of help in society, but they hardly include a person who can afford a half million apartment. In addition In HS’s report in 2019, it turned out that almost a fifth of the hitaks were potential investment apartments.

EIn the proposals, increasing the attractiveness of suburban areas has also been raised as a substitute for slowness. Suburbs would be made so comfortable that more people would want to own an apartment in them.

After all, the city has for a long time tried to reduce inequality in the regions with housing policy as well. In the coming years, this will happen especially in urban development areas, i.e. Malminkartano and Kannelmäki, Malmi, Mellunkylä and Meri-Rastila.

This is also difficult. Often, the city’s and current residents’ perceptions of comfort are completely opposite. Especially the destruction of nearby nature causes rage. It is not impossible to revolutionize the suburbs. For example, visit the Myllypuro metro station area, which has been completely renewed in a few years.

