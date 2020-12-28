Friday, after forty-seven years of living together, the United Kingdom will pack its suitcase and leave the European Union house. We do not know for which of the two actors the moment will be the most determining for its future. The deal reached at the last minute on Thursday still has too many gray areas to risk a bet. The fact remains that by looking at the affair through the Grand Breton prism, we can make some honey out of it.

At the beginning was one of the most crappy poker moves in the history of crappy poker moves: that, in 2013, of David Cameron, thinking to cut the grass under the foot of his right wing by proposing a referendum. This is what happens when you want to play smart by taking over an idea of ​​the competition, thinking thus to anaesthetize it: sometimes it is given life. But, for it to become a material force, it must take hold of the masses, as Marx said, a time resident in London. This is precisely what has taken place across the Channel, where the apostles of the purest free trade have coated their project with nostalgia – the worst of political advisers. The latter has helped push part of America into the arms of Donald Trump and part of the United Kingdom – England, to be more precise – to play dice with history.

Will a purely fantasized golden age revive in the new clothes of a “Singapore-on-Thames”? We can strongly doubt it. There is certainly a better chance that the preachers of British greatness will be the active agents of the dismantling of the last piece of Empire: the United Kingdom itself. And since it is in season: one can fear even more that the British people are the turkey of the farce, the indecent manipulation around the health system – the NHS – at the time of the referendum being quite indicative of the type of menu planned by the conservative-populists.