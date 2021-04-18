Editorial Helsinki’s rapid growth is now confusing many

Helsinki also wants to build a new one in the city center, but the plans are provoking strong opposition time and time again. Recently, the plans of Hietalahdenranta have caused confusion.

In the proposal of the architectural firm JKMM, new construction would come on the southern edge of the Hietalahdenranta harbor basin.­

20:15

In Helsinki much is now being built, and the pace does not seem to be fading. The growing city needs a lot of new housing, but also business premises for business, cultural and leisure needs.

It is difficult to find new space for construction in the heart of Helsinki. The more valuable a place, the more vulnerable residents are to resistance.