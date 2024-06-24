Editorial | Helsinki still has a lot to do in renovating the suburbs

Editorial|Housing construction does not take off in the suburbs of Helsinki.

Mchanging matter is slow and difficult work. This has been noticed by the city of Helsinki, when it strives to stop the regional differentiation of neighborhoods.

Three years ago, Helsinki started urban renewal project. Its targets are Malmi, Kannelmäki and Malminkartano, Meri-Rastila and the Mellunkylä area, which includes, for example, Kontula.

The aim of the reform is to strengthen the socio-economic status of the residents of these districts. Now, significantly more low-income, unemployed and foreign-speaking people live in them than in many other areas of Helsinki. The bad reputation of the part of the city and especially its school increases the city of Helsinki own research especially the willingness of families with children to move out of the area.

QThe key tool for the transformation of Helsinki’s regions is housing production. We want to raise the profile of the areas selected for the urban renewal project with new apartments. The goal is for the housing stock in these areas to grow by two percent per year, but the goal was last realized in 2020. Developers do not want to build owner-occupied apartments in these areas, because the prices per square meter are low there. The city’s millions invested in the project have yet to show up as practical changes.

Helsinki’s urban renewal evaluation report unequivocally states that the goals for 2035 are still very far away. Keeping parts of the city as versatile residential areas for both native Finns and those with immigrant backgrounds has been researched as one of the most important ways to take care of equal opportunities for city residents.

It’s good to remember that every neighborhood has its own personality. For example, the attraction of culture may arise from the small special features of the area, which changes perceptions of the area to be more positive. However, that alone is not enough. Changing the area is a sport of sustainability, and housing policy, for example, requires an eye that also looks beyond 2035.

